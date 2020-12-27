Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo ties the knot with Olufemi Adetola

Secretary to the President of Ghana, Nana Asante Bediatuo tied the knot with his sweetheart Sarah Mary Olufemi Adetola, in a plush traditional wedding on Saturday.
The wedding was strictly by invitation and the invitation was not transferable. It was held at the St Francis Cottage, Anoff-Nsawam in the Eastern Region.
Femi, as she is affectionately known, is the owner of Sandbox Beach Club. She is also the founder of Fair Justice Initiative and Executive Director. She is a graduate of Wesleyan College (2006) and University of Ghana (2009), and qualified as a lawyer at Ghana School of Law in 2011. She is now a Senior Associate at Ampem Chambers, a member of Ghana’s Prisons Board, and a successful restaurateur.