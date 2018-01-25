sex video- Alleged pastor’s wife shares sex video with public Whatsapp group

The wife of a Ghanaian pastor has accidentally shared her own sex video with a Whatsapp group.
According to reports, the Ghanaian pastor’s wife mistakenly shared the sex video into a Whatsapp Group where is she is a member.
It is still unclear who she was sending the sex video to but it could be she was sending it to her husband the pastor.
From the short video, the alleged pastor’s wife could be seen playing with her vital parts in the video while she seductively dance to the camera.
The alleged pastor’s wife sex video follows the much talked about Eduman sex tape involving a headmaster of Breman Edumanu District Authority Basic School and an alleged SHS female student all in the Asikuma Oboben Brakwa district of the Central region.
In the relatively short video, the alleged SHS student is seen kneeling on a kitchen stool while the Headmaster Robert Sepey stands in an at ease position behind her throughout the act.
Speaking on Kofi TV, Kumchacha labelled the alleged SHS student as a naughty.Adding that the mother of the SHS student will be extremely flabbergasted by the sex position and her daughter’s ability to accommodate the heavily endowed head teacher.
“The sex position doesn’t match her age. Anyone who watches the video will know that she’s a spoilt child. What! Kneeling on a kitchen stool? I haven’t seen such a position before. I’m sure her mother will even applaud her for being adventurous because she [the lady] has done what the mother can’t,” he said on Kofi TV.
kitchen stool sex position- Meanwhile, Social media has gone ‘haywire’ showing off what they are familiarizing their own kitchen stools for, since the video dropped.
