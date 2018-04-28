That Twitter emoji is not for Shatta Wale's Gringo music video,here's why

Shatta Wale has released the much anticipated official video for his new single "Gringo", the song is topping the trends on social media with an emoji.
The emoji is a sign for a Hollywood movie called Gringo which will be premiered later this year, the trailer for the movie is out.
According to his handlers, Zylofon Music, this is the most expensive video shot yet in the controversial dance hall star’s music career. Gringo, which is presented as a short film is directed by renowned video director, Sesan and produced by David Nguyen.
Most Twitter users credited the emoji to Shatta's Gringo but that is not so.
Here are some reactions from Shatta Wale's Twitter fans
@shattawalegh You bloodclaaat bad more than the devil seen, real Dancehall thing...#Gringo tune and video outta road. @mn_appiah nuff manners and respect seen. #Zylofon to the world. 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🔥🔥🔥🔥— King Lagazee 👑🇬🇭 (@KingLagazee) April 27, 2018
😳😳 @shattawalegh’s #Gringo has it own emoji 👏🏾👏🏾 Levels that 💪🏽🔥🔥🔥— 🇬🇭Nana Osei® (@nanaoseiike) April 27, 2018
It's only @shattawalegh who sets a tag with emoji and makes it trend ..... #GRINGO— SM 🙋 KIMLY KESSEH (@KimlyKesseh) April 27, 2018
Shatta Wale will make we the Sm fans proud .........
Reply and say Chaaaaaaaaampion
The new Gringo trailer starring Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, and David Oyelowo!
However, Twitter didn't give the emoji sign to Shatta's Wale song as the top trending song.
Here is the Official "Gringo" movie trailer which started in February 2018
