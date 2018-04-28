First National Bank - Join our community

That Twitter emoji is not for Shatta Wale's Gringo music video,here's why

By Michael Klugey
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale has released the much anticipated official video for his new single "Gringo", the song is topping the trends on social media with an emoji.

The emoji is a sign for a Hollywood movie called Gringo which will be premiered later this year, the trailer for the movie is out.

According to his handlers, Zylofon Music, this is the most expensive video shot yet in the controversial dance hall star’s music career. Gringo, which is presented as a short film is directed by renowned video director, Sesan and produced by David Nguyen.

Most Twitter users credited the emoji to Shatta's Gringo but that is not so.

Here are some reactions from Shatta Wale's Twitter fans

 

The new Gringo trailer starring Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, and David Oyelowo!

However, Twitter didn't give the emoji sign to Shatta's Wale song as the top trending song.

Here is the Official "Gringo" movie trailer which started in February 2018

 

 

