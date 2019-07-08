Shatta Wale throws weight behind Stonebwoy in upcoming 'Party in the Park' show

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has thrown his weight behind fellow act Stonebwoy for the upcoming Party in the Park show.
The annual show held in London, UK will see several top artiste from Ghana performed to a charged up crowd.
Shatta Wale in a post on Twitter said: 'I will not be able to represent this year at Party in the park in London but my brother @stonebwoyb will be there to do justice like we do always ..Support him to the fullest and also wait for my Shatta concert soon…'
Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy who were almost sworn enemies have now become the best of buddies after their feud at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
The two had a scuffle on stage, that led to a gun pulling incident, the two were banned by organizers of the Ghana Music Awards.
They smoked the peace pipe and held a conference to show the world they have resolved their differences.
This year's Party in the Park event will be held on July 13, 2019, at Trent Park, United Kingdom.
