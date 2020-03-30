So many loopholes, misinformation and confusion in lockdown directive - Lydia Forson

Actress Lydia Forson says President Akufo-Addo's lockdown directive has loopholes and is very confusing.
She said she appreciates the efforts of the government to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus but the directive is not really clear.
She took to Twitter and wrote: "While I appreciate the efforts the government is putting in to control this pandemic; I believe this #lockdown was not fully thought through. So many grey areas, loopholes, misinformation, and confusion. Like some people have already run away to other regions,"
President Akufo-Addo, on March 28 announced the stay at home measure under the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) and said it would be reviewed when deemed necessary.
READ ALSO: Cardi B brouhaha: Lydia Forson explains who a celebrity is
In a televised address on Friday night to update citizens on the status of the pandemic, the President urged citizens to embrace the elevated measures and collectively fight the pandemic, which has disrupted economic and social life worldwide as a common enemy.
Ghana confirmed its first two cases of the respiratory disease on Thursday, March 12 and has so far recorded 152 positive, five deaths and two recoveries.
The disease has been recorded in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Northern and Upper West regions.
However, the majority of cases are in Greater Accra and Ashanti, the busiest of the 16 regions.