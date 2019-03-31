Social media doing more harm than good - Guru

Rapper, Guru has stated that social media is doing more harm than good, a lot of indecencies going on on social media.
“Now everyone is in a hurry to post whatever videos on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram to get followers and likes.
"Someone is involved in an accident and instead of people helping they rather take their phones out and start taking videos. What kind of world are we in now?” he asked in an interview with Showbiz.
According to Guru, ladies are now exposing themselves on social media to either get sugar daddies or get followers to do their own thing.
He explained that social media can be used for so many good things but is being used for negative things.
Guru has therefore done a song titled, Bad Energy, urging everyone to dwell on the positive side of social media and not the negatives.
According to him, he intends to promote this latest song with its video and educate Ghanaians about the dangers of social media.
Known for songs like Problem, Nkwaada Nkwaada, Samba, Mpaeobo, Alkayida, Amen, Karaoke, Pooley and Kpa Kpa Kpa, Guru said he took time off to manage other artistes but he is back full time into music.
“We are bouncing back big time this year. I have had several messages from my fans asking when I am releasing something new but the wait is over because I have great bangers this year,” he said.
Guru has his own label, NKZ, which has signees like Wutah and Ofori Amponsah.
Credit: GraphicShowbiz