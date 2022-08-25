Sonnie Badu celebrates 8th marriage anniversary

Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu and his wife Ann-Marie Badu are celebrating 8 years of marital bliss.
Dr. Sonnie Badu, the head Pastor of Rockhill Church, celebrated the occasion by posting a collection of animated throwback photos from their wedding on his Instagram.
”Today we celebrate 8 years of God’s faithfulness in our lives~8 years of love and discovery, 8 years of laughter and creating wonderful memories, and 8 years of standing together no matter the obstacles that may have come our way. I still have confidence that God exclusively selected you for me. Our marriage may not be perfect, but God has held us together & been the strong third cord in the good times & the most challenging of times. The Number 8 biblically represents new beginnings, hope, and a bright future. It only gets brighter, sweeter and greater from here Baby! I love you mama #TheBadus,” he wrote.
The couple married in 2014 in London. The event was attended by actor John Dumelo and James Kwesi Appiah, Former Black Stars coach.
Sonnie Badu is an influential figure in African gospel music. Arguably, one of the most consistent popular live acts in the world.
His unique blend of intimate worship, high-quality visuals and his energetic style of ushering congregations into the presence of God has affected lives.
He’s an accomplished entrepreneur, songwriter, producer, author and the founder and lead Pastor of RockHill Church in Atlanta, Georgia.
He is undeniably one of the well-respected trailblazers in african gospel music on a global scene with many hit songs and several awards to his credit.
He holds a Doctorate in Divinity, a bachelors in ministry, a masters in Christian Leadership, a doctorate of fine arts in musicology and a PhD in Theology. He was recently made A Professor and The Dean of the Faculty of music at Trinity International University of Ambassadors.
He is a UN ambassador of Sacred Music (Commander of the Most Distinguished Order of Special Envoy), and a recipient of the presidential lifetime achievement award and an honorary Georgia Citizenship.
He also holds the Keys to the Cities of Brooklyn, New York and Brentwood, Maryland.
Badu is happily married to Lady Annie Badu with 4 beautiful children; Shadine, Imani, Sonnie and Ayanna Badu.