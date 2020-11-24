Stonebwoy applauds EC for new Voters Register

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekle popularly known as Stonebwoy has applauded the Electoral Commission (EC) for their handling of the new Voters Register.
Stonebwoy says he was surprised to receive a list of the Voters Register compiled by the EC ahead of the December 7 elections.
In an interview with Andy Dosty on DaybreakHitz on Hitz FM on Monday 23, 2020, he said he was taken aback by the gesture because he didn’t expect it.
Stonebwoy said he was amazed by his their improvement and even saw the name and age of his fellow dancehall act Shatta Wale.
"I will commend the EC, I will not lie. I was talking about it with my wife when one of our legal members sent us the register and I saw my name and I saw Shatta’s age. I was looking at the area [SIC], I was being petty. I was asking if this information is out for the masses. And they said yes. It blew my mind. That’s why I posted on my snap. I have been meaning to say this. It means the EC is doing a great job and it means the elections will be transparent. Big respect to the EC [SIC], Stonebwoy said.
The EC has released the final list of eligible voters who registered to vote on Monday, December 7, 2020.
According to the EC, the move is to ensure that Ghanaians cross-check their names and polling centres before the Election Day.
By: Donabenger Cobbinah