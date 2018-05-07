Stonebwoy throws back to emotional leg surgery moment

Its been two years since award-winning Ghanaian Dancehall Artiste, Stonebwoy, undergone a successful knee surgery in Germany that left him limping many years ago.
Stonebwoy's right leg was left deformed after he was involved in an accident some 17 years ago.
The "Bawasaaba" hitmaker in an interview said that he will share a picture after Andy Dosty asked him on Daybreak Hitz about Shatta Wale song which was directed to him.
Stonebwoy divulged news of his surgery whiles performing at the MTN Pulse Turn Up Concert held at the Accra Sports stadium.
READ ALSO... Don't try to mess up with me - Stonebwoy warns
During the performance, the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Award winner said, “Big up every hustler, big up every real person. We have been through life, accident, surgery, operation, we have been through it all, that’s why we know life. So I say big up everybody who no dey laugh at a brother, but to feel his pain”.
Stonebwoy in an emotional quote his Instagram page about his leg surgery after 2 years said [@stonebwoyb] "I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust the sails to always reach my destination”.
#2yearsOn
#mondaymotivation