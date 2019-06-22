Audio : Strongman crucifies Medikal in new track ‘Don't Try’

Ghanaian rapper Strongman has released a diss track in response to AMG Medikal's 'To Whom It May Concern' track in which he described other Ghana rappers as poor with no hit songs.
Medikal in a tweet earlier this month said he saved rap music in Ghana from dying 4 years ago and this did not go down well with some Ghanaian rappers.
An immediate response to MediKal was from GroundUp Chale’s front-liner Kwesi Arthur, who has over time proven that he has the rap skills.
In his latest freestyle dubbed 'Thoughts from King Arthur 4', the 'Grind Day' hitmaker noted that he is the best rapper and that he makes back-to-back hit songs very easy and asked the 'rapper of the year shouldn't be silly'.
Stongman who was equally displeased with Medikal's tweet has also thrown a direct shot with his 'Don't Try' track.
According to him, Medikal's 'Too Risky' and 'Omo Ada' tracks were made popular by women.
Medikal dropped a song titled ‘To Whom It May Concern’ on June 21, taking a swipe at rappers like Kwesi Arthur, Strongman, and even Pappy Kojo and as anticipated, and Strongman has replied him.
Listen to Strongman's reply to Medikal below;