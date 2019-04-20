Strongman releases first single 'The Second Coming' after SarkCess Music exit

Award-winning rapper Strongman has finally released the much-awaited single dubbed ‘The Second Coming’ after his exit from Sarkodie's SarkCess Music label.
Just as he announced his signing to the label with the song 'Hardcore' two years ago, 'The Second Coming' comes out assuring his fans that he is still the rapper they have come to love with great delivery, punchline, and wittiness in his works.
Strongman in his song showed gratitude to his former boss, Sarkodie and the SarkCess Music team for the support the gave him during his tenure with them.
For music lovers who have admired the talent of Strongman all these years, the rapper still flaunts his lyrical dexterity and fluency in the Twi language and mixes it up with the English language.
Production credit to Unda Beatz and Mixed By Denswag of TubhaniMuzik.
Check out Strongman's 'The Second Coming' below:
Background;
CEO of Sarkcess Music, Sarkodie parted ways with strongman, born Osei Kwaku Vincent after their two years contract.
Strongman’s 2-year stay at SarkCess Music saw him release a number of projects notable among his recent EP, Still That N*gga *(STN).
Rapper, Strongman after ending his 2 years contract with Sarkodie's Sarkcess Music label came under some backlashes on social media following his tweets which some fans feel the rapper was directing it to his former boss.
Strongman before Sarkodie made his public announcement, took to his Twitter page to make some comments which were not recognised until Sarkodie tweeted.
His tweet read; “Most good footballers turn to be bad coaches Don’t be deceived” and this has been interpreted by music lovers and critics as a jab to the CEO of SarkCess Music, Sarkodie.
Strongman who came under several backlashes on social media after his tweets went viral disclosed in an interview that his tweets were to troll Manchester United and not to jab Sarkodie.
However, Strongman explaining the motive behind his tweet in an interview with Sammy Forson on Joy FM's 'Cosmopolitan Mix', said Manchester United fans had been jubilating when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the mantle from Jose Mourinho but the team was not doing well as they used to even when the former began coaching.
“I am a Chelsea fan so obviously I would not expect Man U to go any level above us,” he stated.
The rapper also added he and Sarkodie had no bad blood between them, “I was happy at the label. They did everything they had to for me.”
“Sark is very big and most of them were also thinking I am a good artiste and so if the two of us are working together we should be able to give them something more. I don’t know,” he stated.
Strongman added, he believes fans were expecting a whole lot “since we were not able to meet it, they were a bit disappointed but we tried our personal best.”
