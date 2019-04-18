My tweet was to Man United not Sarkodie - Strongman

Rapper Strongman who came under several backlashes on social media after his tweets went viral has come out to disclose that his tweets was to troll Manchester United and not to jab Sarkodie.
Fans of Sarkodie after strongman's tweet have been angry at the young rapper for calling Sarkodie “a bad coach” in his tweet.
Even though the tweet “Most good footballers turn to be bad coaches. Don’t be deceived,” did not have Sarkodie’s name, the fans said Strongman was insulting the Sarkcess Music boss.
However, Strongman explaining the motive behind his tweet in an interview with Sammy Forson on Joy FM's 'Cosmopolitan Mix', said Manchester United fans had been jubilating when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the mantle from Jose Mourinho but the team was not doing well as they used to even when the former began coaching.
Strongman said his tweet was to troll Manchester United and was in no way directed at his mentor and former boss Sarkodie.
“I am a Chelsea fan so obviously I would not expect Man U to go any level above us,” he stated.
The rapper also added he and Sarkodie had no bad blood between them, “I was happy at the label. They did everything they had to for me.”
“Sark is very big and most of them were also thinking I am a good artiste and so if the two of us are working together we should be able to give them something more. I don’t know,” he stated.
Strongman added, he believes fans were expecting a whole lot “since we were not able to meet it, they were a bit disappointed but we tried our personal best.”