There's no branded artistes in Ghana - Yaa Pono

Rapper Yaa Pono has said that he has not seen any branded artiste in the Ghanaian music industry.
A lot of artistes in Ghana have worked hard to build brands throughout their musical journey.
Some strive to create an unblemished image. Others thrive and grow in controversies, while others create labels with their signature names.
Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the Yaa Pono stated, “from my experiences, outside Ghana, being on their shows, I don’t see anyone really branding in Ghana.”
The artiste revealed because of the lack of branding systems, he decided to create something for himself so will not be tagged as living under somebody’s shadow.
According to him, a lot of the people he started the music journey with became hits before him but he did not lose hope.
“I am proof for those are struggling and always being the proof of hard work is my subject,” he told Andy Dosty, host of the show.
Yaa Pono stated many people are amazed he can pull about 12,000 people when play shows outside the country, and still support other young artistes.
The rapper added he has grown not to care about awards or complain about anything in the industry.
He stated the awards schemes have boards that make decisions hence if the boards choose who gets which award, he should not be bothered.
“I have my company and I know how it works, so my job is to get in the studio and do what I do best,” he stated.
He urged young artiste to never give up and always work to push up their dreams.
