Video: Tonto Dikeh goes on a date with Football Legend, Daniel Amokachi

By Michael Klugey
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike is apparently opening her heart to love again after the torrid encounter she reportedly had with her now-estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The mother of one went on a date with Nigerian football legend, Daniel Amokachi in Abuja on Thursday evening and she enjoyed the dinner so much that they had a dance afterwards.

Watch the video she shared on her Instagram page below ; 

Earlier today, Tonto Dikeh, had a savage question for a fan who wrote her estranged husband’s name Olakunle Churchill on her post.

After she posted a video of herself and Nigerian football legend Daniel Amokachi dancing at the event, a fan wrote: ‘Heart attack for Mr Churchill.’

The mother of one then replied by asking: ‘Is that a name of a pig, fool or dead body?’ 

 

