Video: Tonto Dikeh goes on a date with Football Legend, Daniel Amokachi

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike is apparently opening her heart to love again after the torrid encounter she reportedly had with her now-estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill.
The mother of one went on a date with Nigerian football legend, Daniel Amokachi in Abuja on Thursday evening and she enjoyed the dinner so much that they had a dance afterwards.
Watch the video she shared on her Instagram page below ;
READ ALSO:
My son thinks his father is dead -Tonto Dikeh reveals\
Tonto Dikeh reacts after hacker threatened to leak her nudes
Tonto Dikeh attack a fan who commented on her ‘fallen breast’
Earlier today, Tonto Dikeh, had a savage question for a fan who wrote her estranged husband’s name Olakunle Churchill on her post.
After she posted a video of herself and Nigerian football legend Daniel Amokachi dancing at the event, a fan wrote: ‘Heart attack for Mr Churchill.’
The mother of one then replied by asking: ‘Is that a name of a pig, fool or dead body?’