Tracey Boakye shares photos of fiancé, bridal shower

Kumawood actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye has shared the first images of her fiancé, Frank Badu, on Instagram.
This is after the popular actress teased fans about her impending nuptials with a wedding hashtag on Monday, July, 25 via Instagram.
The actress in a separate post today also shared photographs from her bridal shower reportedly organised for her by family and friends in Kumasi.
Her fiancé has also posted a picture of the couple on Instagram, expressing gratitude to the actress for accepting his proposal.
He posted: "Thanks for accepting to spend the rest of your life with me YAA, @tracey_boakye I LOVE YOU 😘 #francey22".
The couple is set to walk down the aisle soon.