Veteran actor Ekow Blankson reported dead

Veteran actor Ekow Blankson
Until his demise, Ekow was the Commercial Manager of online news portal, Ghanaweb.
He has featured and directed many prominent movies which include Borga, Frozen Emotion, Savannah, In April, Checkmate, Illusions, A Woman Scorned, Pool Party, Famous and others.
Ekow Blankson holds a Master's Degree in Fine Arts and a Diploma in Theatre Arts (Drama) from the University of Ghana, Legon. He also holds a marketing certificate from Heineken Global Commerce University, Amsterdam.
Ekow has worked with media companies including TV Africa, Media General Ghana Limited and Multimedia Broadcasting Company as Managing Director, Director of Brands and Corporate Communications and General Manager (Luv FM and Nhyira FM) respectively.