Veteran actor 'Waakye' laid to rest (photos)

Veteran actor Prince Yawson, known popularly in the entertainment circles as Waakye, has been laid to rest.
The famous actor died at 52 after he battled an illness for his life at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.
His final funeral rites happened at the forecourt of the State House on Saturday, October 1, where his family, colleague actors, and loved ones gathered to pay their last respects.
Mourners gathered early Saturday for the funeral service of the late actor despite heavy downpours. The rains could not deter people from attending the burial service to commiserate with the family of the late actor.
Veteran actor David Kwame Dontoh and gospel musician Kwadwo Ampong were also at the burial service.