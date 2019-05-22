VGMA Scuffle : Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy plead not guilty in court

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale both pleaded not guilty to various charges in court after their brawl at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards last Saturday.
Shatta Wale is facing a charge of offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace while Stonebwoy has been charged with offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace and display of a firearm in public without permission.
The two were put before the court today, Wednesday.
The court presided over by Magistrate Isaac Addo granted the two bail at a cost of GHc 50,000 each.
Lawyers Jerry Avenyor and Selali Wonya represented Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy respectively.
The case has been adjourned to June 20, 2019.
The two were cautioned to be of good behaviour while the case is ongoing.
Background.
Many celebrities who were at the 20th edition of the Ghana Music Awards, had to leave the venue after a brawl broke out between the camps of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.
It all started when Shatta Wale and his team were seen going on stage after Stonebwoy was announced Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.
Pandemonium broke out when blows were exchanged between the two camps.
Stonebwoy then pulled a gun on stage after he felt threatened by Shatta Wale.
The incident degenerated into pandemonium with one Nii Amoo spraying pepper spray according to Police report.
Although they have both apologised, many people have expressed disappointment in the conduct of the two dancehall artistes.
