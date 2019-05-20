VGMA20 : MUSIGA condemns Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale brawl

The Musicians Union of Ghana lead by Bice Osei Kuffour popularly known as Obour has condemned the irresponsible and shameful incidence which occurred at the 20th Anniversary edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards at the Accra International Conference Center on Saturday, 19th May 2019.
In a press statement by MUSIGA, they condemn the provocative act of Shatta Wale and his fans for aggressively storming the stage while Stonebwoy was receiving his award and the equally unmeasured response by Stonebwoy for brandishing the gun.
MUSIGA, however, apologised on behalf of the music industry, music lovers and the public for the unprofessional behavior exhibited.
Read full statement below:
MUSIGA CONDEMNS SHAMEFUL BEHAVIOUR AT VGMA BY SHATA WALE AND STONEBWOY
The Musicians Union of Ghana wishes to condemn in the strongest terms the unwarranted, irresponsible and shameful incidence which occurred at the 20th Anniversary edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards at the Accra International Conference Center on Saturday, 19th May 2019.
Those shameful acts of violence did not only cause a halt in the program but also traumatized patrons and subsequently painted a very negative image of our country Ghana to the global community as over 40 countries on the continent and the world at large were watching through television other social media platforms.
We urge the law enforcement agencies to act with dispatch in bringing actors in this very shameful episode to book to serve as deterrent to others now and in the future. We wish to state that no individual is above the law and that must be forcefully established as we can not entertain violence and wanton lawlessness.
We condemn the provocative act of Shatta Wale and his fans for aggressively storming the stage while Stonebwoy was receiving his award and the equally unmeasured response by Stonebwoy for brandishing the gun.
We would also like to advise musicians and their handlers to be mindful of their behaviors at all times since they are role models for the society as a whole. Artistes should desist from unnecessary “beefs” and conflicts capable of bringing the industry to its knees and eroding all the gains we have made as a people.
MUSIGA would like to apologize on behalf of the music industry and music lovers to fans and the public for the unprofessional behavior exhibited. We would like to reiterate that the Ghanaian music industry does not promote or approve this type of behavior. We are calling on all event organizers to ensure effective screening of fans and performers at all events. We will work swiftly with artistes the organizers and law enforcement agencies to come to a decisive and deserving resolution.
As an industry we need to come together to do more to raise the image of our motherland Ghana. We need to be shining examples and model citizens so that the millions of fans and mentees will have proper examples of patriotism. It is only in uniting, holding each other’s hands, building bridges and helping one another that we conquer the world stage.
Once again we condemn in no uncertain terms the actions of the few miscreants whose actions should not be allowed fester.
Signed
Bice Osei Kuffour (President)
