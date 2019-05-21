VGMA20 : BET congratulates Sarkodie for winning Artiste of the Decade

Black Entertainment Television (BET) International has congratulated Sarkodie on winning the ‘Artist of the Decade’ award at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
BET on their social media pages shared a photo of Sarkodie naming him their Man Crush Monday (MCM).
Sarkodie beat off stiff competition from Samini, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, R2Bees, Becca, Efya, Okyeame Kwame, Joe Mettle, Nacee and No Tribe to become the second artist to win the award after the maestro, Kojo Antwi won the maiden edition in 2009.
The award has been specifically designed to celebrate and honour an artist who has sustained his/her relevancy and vibrancy over a period of ten years.
BET International took to their official Facebook page to congratulate the rapper on his achievement.
“Our #MCM has been crowned the ‘Artiste of the Decade’ at the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards! Congrats @sarkodie #MusicMonday 👑✨🙌🏾”