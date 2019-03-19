VGMA20: Musicians with hit songs but didn't get nomination

Organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Awards, Charterhouse has already released the nomination list for the 20th edition of the Ghana music awards show and as usual, as it happens every year musicians raise concerns after the release of every nomination and also the main event on who deserves what.
While a section of Ghanaian musicians and fans are jubilating over nominations at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, others are nagging and complaining about their absence.
The annual awards scheme which is in its 20th year has been constantly chastised by various artistes, fans, and critics for being ‘biased’ when it comes to awarding hardworking and deserving performers and producers – and this year is of no exception.
The nominees were announced last Friday. Prior to the announcement, some categories were announced in batches – giving fans a clue of the whole nomination.
Sarkodie, King Promise, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy led this year’s nominations with nine nominations.
Here are some artiste with hit songs who failed to land a nomination
Bless of 'Chochomucho' fame
Highlife musician Bless whose song, Chocho Mucho enjoyed much airplay was not nominated with some fans raising the concerns that the organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards always fail to nominate artiste for what they deserved. Even though he was not nominated for this year's award, Bless in an earlier interview with Graphic stated that he's going all out to push his work in the year 2019. Per PrimeNewsGhana checks, Bless released 'Chocomucho' in the year 2017 but became a hit in the latter part of 2018 into 2019 which may probably be the reason why he wasn't nominated.
Ras Kuuku
One of the biggest snubs this year has to do with the reggae/dancehall category. Ras Kuuku earlier today, March 19, 2019, in an interview said that his manager, Biggest Boss received a called that he (Ra Kuuku) has been nominated so they should come for their invitation but to his surprise, the list for the nomination is out and his name wasn't there.
Ras Kuuku, who partially dominated the reggae/dancehall fraternity under the year in review with the remix of his hit song “Wo” which features Kofi Kinaata, “Valley of Death” with Tinny, “I Believe” and “I Love You”, was completely missing from all the categories including the “Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year”.
Ras Kuuku also in the interview said the A.K Songstress doesn't deserve to be part of the Reggae/Dancehall artiste of the Year category and it should be him rather.
Jupitar
Despite his efforts in the reggae/dancehall fraternity, Jupitar was snubbed completely. He made a come back into the music industry with his hit song with Kuami Eugene titled “Eternity” and was hoping for the 'Best Collaboration of the Year' or song of the year but he was ignored.
Fancy Gadam
The year 2018 was a progressive year for Fancy Gadam after winning the “Song of the Year” award the same year. He kick-started the year with a collaboration with titled “Customer” and worked with Mr Eazi and Mugeez on separate collaborations. However, he was completely ignored in this year’s awards.
Becca
The Zylofon Music label signee didn’t put out mega hits last year but was one of the influential figures whose impact was felt. Her song “Nana” which features Sarkodie was accompanied by a classic video. The “Best Video of the Year” category was announced without her name.
Kofi Kinaata
Easily one of the best songwriters in the country, Kofi Kinaata’s zero nomination at this year’s VGMA came as a shock to his fans. “The Whole Show” – a beautifully written and live recorded highlife song which dominated the year was missing from the “Record of the Year” category. “Malafaka” – another hit song by Kofi Kinaata had no place in this year’s awards.
Edem
Edem, one of the forceful rap legends, who made a great impact last year had his name omitted. His hit song, “Fie Four,” which partially dominated 2018 for its arrangement and emotional touch didn’t even make it into the songwriting category.
New Artiste of the Year/Unsung category
This category is special especially for up and coming musicians. It recognises hardworking new artistes, however, this year’s list excluded some key rising stars.
Twitch, Kofi Mole, Yaw Berks, Amerado, Krymi, Tulenkey, Jetey, and LJ were among the hardworking rising stars but were completely snubbed.
Kymi's 'Dede' song one of the biggest songs on radio and TV but didn't get a nomination.
Tulenkey's comes through again with the Refix of his street banging song 'Child Abuse' which is a cover of Cardi B's "I like it".
The song redefines sexual harassment against women and featured AMG rapper Medikal on this masterpiece.
Supernova Records rising multi-talented singer, Jetey also had one of the biggest songs on the street 'Fa Ma Me' which had rapper Sarkodie but got lost in the list nomination for the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
The list above is based on what some music fans on social media are saying and Prime News Ghana decided to put them together and to wish them better luck next year.
