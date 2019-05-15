VGMA20 : Organisers pushing the agenda of Satan - Prophet Kofi Oduro

Head Pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro has questioned the credibility of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and described the award scheme as an agenda set to push the work of the devil (Satan).
According to a video PrimeNewsGhana sighted, Prophet Kofi Oduro said he had a conversation with one of the board members of the award scheme and from what he gathered, the award scheme was created to push the agenda of Satan and people shouldn't follow 'nonsense' because the kingdom of God is at hand.
Prophet Kofi Oduro further explained that the reason why they (Organisers of VGMA) nominate gospel musicians is that, they know Ghanaians love gospel music and in terms of sales, gospel music make more than circular music so they turn to use the church or gospel music for their business.
As if that wasn't enough, Prophet Kofi Oduro also expressed his disappointment in gospel musicians who are always happy after receiving these "nonsense plaque" from VGMA organisers.
However, his comments didn't really go down well with the panel members on Hitz FM's 'Daybreak Hitz' show which was hosted by Prince Tsegah, they also expressed their disappointment and how they have lost respect for the head pastor of Alabaster International Ministries.
CEO of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu who became a big fan of the prophet after he saw his videos on social media disclosed that there is nothing wrong with a gospel artiste being part of any award scheme because competition is good.
President of Creative Art, Mark Okraku Mante also made the assertions that Prophet Kofi Oduro can't handle fame.
Other panelists like Ola Michael and DJ Black said the VGMA doesn't do anything that is of the devil.
Watch the video below:
