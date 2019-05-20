VGMA20: Shatta Wale going on stage was wrong, not done anywhere in the world- Charterhouse CEO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Charterhouse Theresa Ayoade says Shatta Wale's attempt to go on stage to congratulate Stonebwoy at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards as he claims was a wrong move and never done anywhere in the world.
Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were involved in a brawl that marred the event.
Shatta and his crew were walking onto the stage in a move he claims was to congratulate his rival but that ended in a feud.
Ms Ayoade says that was wrong on the part of Shatta Wale as this is not done anywhere in the world.
"This is not done anywhere in the world where an artiste goes on stage to congratulate another artiste, it is your time to shine and so the stage is yours, so if you want to congratulate them it should be done after so this was done out of order," she told Joy Super Morning Show.
She also disclosed that Charterhouse is putting together a press conference and will announce the necessary steps taken against both artiste.
Charterhouse have been long-standing organizers of the Ghana Music Awards.
Background
The brawl occurred when Stonebwoy went on stage to receive his award for Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year and Shatta Wale and his team tried to get up on stage.
They were prevented by Stonebwoy's team which led to a free for all fight and even saw Stonebwoy wield a gun on the stage. This also delayed the programme, which had been going okay for some minutes to ensure calm was restored.
Although full details are yet to emerge, some say Shatta Wale wanted to congratulate Stonebwoy for the award while some say he wanted to go on stage to protest his rival's win.
