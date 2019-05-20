VGMA20: Both Stonebwoy and Shatta won one of the two withheld awards - Charterhouse CEO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Charterhouse Theresa Ayoade says the Artiste of the Year and Most Popular Song of the Year awards were withheld at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards because Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale won one of the two awards.
Stonebwoy and Shatta were involved in a brawl which marred the beauty of the award show.
Ms Ayoade says the organizers decided to calm the tension by refusing to announce the winners of the two top categories because they sensed it could have caused more chaos.
"Both won one of the two awards that is why we withheld the two awards, for now, I can't announce who won what we will communicate all that in our press conference at a later date," she told Joy Super Morning show.
Theresa Ayoade is the CEO of Charterhouse, organisers of the VGMA
Background
Stonebwoy was involved in a brawl with his rival Shatta Wale.
The brawl occurred when Stonebwoy went on stage to receive his award for Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year and Shatta Wale and his team tried to get up on stage.
They were prevented by Stonebwoy's team which led to a free for all fight and even saw Stonebwoy wield a gun on the stage. This also delayed the programme, which had been going okay for some minutes to ensure calm was restored.
Although full details are yet to emerge, some say Shatta Wale wanted to congratulate Stonebwoy for the award while some say he wanted to go on stage to protest his rival's win.
