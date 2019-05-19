VGMA20 : Shatta Wale to quit music after brawl with Stonebwoy? Check his post

Shatta Wale has given a hint about his next move and it seems the self-acclaimed Dancehall King will be delving into a different business.
Shatta Wale last night at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2019 was once again involved in an incident, this time with his rival Stonebwoy.
The brawl occurred when Stonebwoy went on stage to receive his award for Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year and Shatta Wale and his team tried to get up on stage.
They were prevented by Stonebwoy's team which led to a free for all fight and even saw Stonebwoy wield a gun on the stage. This also delayed the programme, which had been going okay for some minutes to ensure calm was restored.
Although full details are yet to emerge, some say Shatta Wale wanted to congratulate Stonebwoy for the award while some say he wanted to go on stage to protest his rival's win.
After the show, the artiste says he has better things to do now than to record songs and he will go into real estate.
READ ALSO:
For Latest Entertainment news visit primenewsghana.com