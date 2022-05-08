VGMA23: KiDi wins Artiste of the Year award

KiDi has been adjudged the artiste of the Year at the just-ended 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).
KiDi beat off competition from Sarkodie, Black Sherif, and King Promise to lift the ultimate award at the event on May 7 held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.
KiDi apart from winning ‘Artist of the Year’ also took home four other awards including the ‘Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year’.
The event saw some of the well-known media and entertainment personalities who graced the occasion with their presence.
See past winners of this category below.
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
1999-Akyeame (Quophi Okyeame and Okyeame Kwame)2000-Daddy Lumba
2001-Kojo Antwi
2002-Lord Kenya
2003-Kontihene
2004-VVIP
2005-Obour
2006-Ofori Amponsah
2007-Samini
2008-Kwaw Kese
2009-Okyeame Kwame
2010-Sarkodie
2011-VVIP
2012-Sarkodie
2013-R2Bees
2014-Shatta Wale
2015-Stonebwoy
2016-EL
2017-Joe Mettle
2018-Ebony
2019 – Annulled
2020 – Kuami Eugene
2021 – Diana Hamilton