VGMA23: KiDi wins Artiste of the Year award

By Vincent Ashitey
KiDi has been adjudged the artiste of the Year at the just-ended 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

KiDi beat off competition from Sarkodie, Black Sherif, and King Promise to lift the ultimate award at the event on May 7 held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.

KiDi apart from winning ‘Artist of the Year’ also took home four other awards including the ‘Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year’.

The event saw some of the well-known media and entertainment personalities who graced the occasion with their presence.

See past winners of this category below.

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

1999-Akyeame (Quophi Okyeame and Okyeame Kwame)2000-Daddy Lumba

2001-Kojo Antwi

2002-Lord Kenya

2003-Kontihene

2004-VVIP

2005-Obour

2006-Ofori Amponsah

2007-Samini

2008-Kwaw Kese

2009-Okyeame Kwame

2010-Sarkodie

2011-VVIP

2012-Sarkodie

2013-R2Bees

2014-Shatta Wale

2015-Stonebwoy

2016-EL

2017-Joe Mettle

2018-Ebony

2019 – Annulled

2020 – Kuami Eugene

2021 – Diana Hamilton