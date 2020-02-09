Video: Adjorlolo told me to send my apologies to my dead father but I still want his forgiveness - Elikem

Ghanaian tailor and actor Elikem Kumordzie has issued an apology to veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo.
The tailor who has since made an appearance on Peace FM suffered a lot of backlash on social media for an outburst during a conversation with veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo in a new video shared on his Instagram apologized to the actor and colleagues who might have been affected by his utterances.
During a banter on the said radio station, Elikem maintained his posture that actors/actresses looked out for other jobs than relying on producers for a living after actor Kofi Adjorlolo had asked that film producers pay him his due.
In the said video, Elikem explains he got upset especially when his deceased father was referred to.
Watch the video from below.