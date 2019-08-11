Video: Bullet finally opens up on who owns the name 'Fantana'

Musician turned artiste manager and CEO of RuffTown records Ricky Nana Agyeman popularly known by his stage name Bullet has opened up on rumours as to which artiste really owns the name Fantana.
This follows accusations by music researcher Odoom Amoah over “masakra” song theft and he (Bullet) snubbing the real Fantana.
During an interview with him on “Showbiz Agenda on Zylofon FM 102.1, he told the host Samuel Atuobi Baah known as Sammy Flex that he created the name Fantana including other three names but never gave it to anyone.”
"Yeah Sammy, I know the girl you are talking about but her name is not Fantana. Her name is Maame Yaa. She used to come around RuffTown records but I never gave her Fantana. I was trying to train her to sing but whenever we get to the studio, her performance never reached my expectations. She knows that she is not Fantana because I created the name and even me myself I don’t know the meaning of the name.
"When I was training her how to sing, I created Star girl, Fantana and other ones and I told her when she performs well, she will use one of the names but I never told her she was Fantana. I was surprised when I heard on your show that I have snubbed the real Fantana. I created the name but never gave it to anyone until the current Fantana” he narrated.
According to him, She knew the girl in question as Maame Yaa who was just a friend to him but he never gave her any name like Fantana so people should stop the rumours that he has snubbed the real Fantana.
READ ALSO:
Source: sammyflex.com