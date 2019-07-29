Video: Clash of the 'Slay Queens', Xandy Kamel descends heavily on Akuapem Poloo

There seems to be another clash on social media even though Ghanaians are not done hearing that of Afia Schwarzenegger and Nana Tornado.
This time it is between attention seekers Xandy Kamel and Akuapem Poloo. Recently a video that was going viral on social media had the two controversial social media celebrities exposing their attention-seeking activities to Ghanaians and another battle has started.
In a video circulating on Social media, Xandy Kamel, as usual, has given a sip of her pepper mouth words-revealing that Akuapem Poloo was banged by several men on Tracey Boakye’s ‘Baby Mama’ set, and it is not fun at all.
According to Xandy Akuapem Poloo has reported her to those called celebs that on that set people underestimated her including her (Xandy Kamel).
The Kumawood actress after her loaded insults to the extent of calling Poloo a fool further threatened to expose her more if she dares. Well, some words are too harsh to write.
Watch video below
