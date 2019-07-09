Video : Akuapem Poloo advises Wendy Shay on branding

Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown, known in showbiz as Akuapem Poloo has advised musician Wendy Shay on how she needs to maintain a decent brand for a successful career.
Akuapem Poloo in a video she posted on her Instagram page asked Wendy Shay to focus on her music rather than finding ways to trend on social media.
Wendy Shay was in the news last week for posting a picture of herself and Ex-Prez Kufuor when a team of Youth Employment Agency Ambassadors (YEA) visited the Former President.
There was a lot of negative reactions from social media as the picture coincided with her 'Uber Driver' track which mentions some names of men who love staring at women.
Rufftown Records signee, Wendy Shay later rendered an unqualified apology to Ex-president Kufuor for an image she posted on July 4, which went viral for the wrong reasons.
According to her, she is still a young lady and is still learning and has promised to do better with her outfit next time.
"On the 4th of July, 2019, I posted an image of myself and His Excellency Former President John Agyekum Kuffour on my social media timeline. This was after I visited him with my fellow Youth Employment Agency Ambassadors officially. The image I posted went viral on social media for the wrong reasons and I will wish to render an unqualified apology to His Excellency and the board and Management of the Youth Employment Agency. I had no intention of bringing his good image into any public disrepute. I would wish to apologize to the general public as well with most of the comments being directed to my outfit. I am a young lady and I am still learning. To err is human, to forgive is divine. I promise to do better next time. Once again, I am sorry.
But Akuapem Polo still believes she needs to focus more on her music than always posting on social media to draw attention to herself.
READ ALSO :