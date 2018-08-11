Video: Everything you need to know about Sarkodie's wedding

Ghana's most decorated artiste, Sarkodie has finally released the visuals of everything that happens at the wedding ceremony with his beautiful wife, Tracy Darkness.
Sarkodie and Tracy tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony in July. The couple had their traditional wedding ceremony and sealed it with a white wedding on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Labardi Beach Hotel here in Accra.
The "Highest", Sarkodie has released a song and the visuals of everything that happened at the wedding for with beautiful wife, Tracy Sarkcess.
Sarkodie in an attempt to get a perfect piece featured King Promise on this new work titled "Can't Let You Go". The song was produced by Blaq Jerzee and is dope.
Check out the visuals of the song.
