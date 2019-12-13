Video: Ghanaian artistes always want to reign alone so they mock their peers unlike Nigerians - Bullet

CEO of RuffTown Records Ricky Nana Agyeman a.k.a Bullet says Ghanaian artistes always want to reign alone unlike Nigerian artistes.
He says that is one reason why Ghanaian music is not moving to the height it deserves.
Bullet believes the mentality of Ghanaian acts is to just go out there receive the plaudits alone and mock others with it but Nigerian acts always want unity.
"Ghanaian artiste always want to climb international stages alone but not like Nigerian artiste. The minds of Ghanaian artiste is not the best they want to receive all the applauds so they mock others with it. So we better change our mentality"
Bullet who manages female artiste Wendy Shay says the earlier we have a positive mind to push Ghana music forward the better for us.