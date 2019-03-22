Video: I dropped out from school to do music - Kofi Mole

Edward Kofi Agyemang Amoah popularly known as Kofi Mole from GroundUp has revealed that he dropped out from school to pursue his music career.
Education they say is the key to success, but according to the 'Mensah' hitmaker, education does not define one's success in life.
Speaking in an interview on ‘Let’s Talk Showbiz’ on JoyNews with Becky Kofi Mole said “School wasn’t giving me much time for music so I had to drop school and peruse music,”.
“In our current situation in Ghana, it’s not even the key anymore. People complete and they remain unemployed for years but I think with my talent, I get to eat and feed the people around me,” the rapper noted.
However, the nomination list for the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is out and Kofi Mole's song 'Mensah' which featured Tema-based rapper Kwesi Arthur didn't make it to the nomination list even though it received massive airplay across the country.
Kofi Mole revealed that he was in level 300 at the University of Ghana when he left.
Watch the video below for more:
Video credit: JoyNews