Video: I never had plans of marrying Nana Aba Anamoah even though I loved her - Baby daddy, Osebo

Baby daddy of broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah, Seth Appiah Boamah also known as Osebo has opened up on the affair he had with her some years ago.
The businessman says even though he loved the maverick newscaster, he never had plans of marrying her.
There has been a tensed relationship between Nana Aba Anamoah and Osebo for some time as they seem to be at loggerheads.
Nana Aba Anamoah and son
Osebo speaking to ZionFelix said: "I did not have plans of marrying Nana Aba Anamoah when we were dating, but I was happy when she got pregnant for me because I was not married by then".
He shot down accusations of not speaking to the baby mama in 3 years and stated emphatically that he will surely have his son back.