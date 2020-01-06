Video: Abeiku Santana delves into his 'beef' with Nana Aba Anamoah

One of Ghana's top media personality Abeiku Santana has delved deep into her beef with news editor of GhOne Nana Aba Amoah.
It will be recalled that the two clashed over Cardi's B meet and Greet which went sour for Ghanaian celebrities.
Abeiku was agitated that Nana Aba Anamoah criticised UTV for bringing Big Brother star Simply Tacha to Ghana but kept mute over the Cardi B brouhaha.
Both threw shots at each other on social media and Abeiku speaking to ZionFelix, explained what actually happened.
“Nana Aba is my sister, my junior from the same school; Ghana National Secondary, but she tried to challenge me on some issues and I wanted the facts to be brought to bear. I wasn’t angry, I only spoke about her commenting on the Simply Tacha girl and I asked why she didn’t do same for Cardi B.”
On why he referred to her as a ‘girls’ prefect’ Santana said:
“I called her girls prefect because she takes on everything that comes up about girls, a typical example is the Serwaa Amihere issue, so I tagged her as a ‘girls’ prefect and it fits her.”
