Video: Joyce Dzidzor celebrates birthday in a naked dance video

Former AIDS ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah yesterday took social media by storm after she posted a half-naked video of herself dancing as she celebrates her birthday.
Joyce Dzidzor, popularly known for her social media stunt couldn't celebrate her birthday without pulling a drama as she took to her Facebook page served Ghanaians with a half-naked video dancing to Wendy Shay's "Hold My Waist" in her room wearing nothing but her underwear.
Happy birthday Joyce!