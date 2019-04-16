Video: Koo Fori quits acting

Popular Ghanaian actor and CEO of Bryt TV, Koo Fori has disclosed that he is no longer interested in the movie industry because some Ghanaian movie producers and directors are cheats.
Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix, Koo Fori explained that he made this decision because some of the producers and directors are always cheating and treating them like trash.
He further explained that movie directors and producers will come to you looking all sad and begging you to shoot their movies for them with the promise of giving you your pay but at the end of the day, they will act as if you don’t even exist when it is time for them to pay you after the movie has been released.
The Bryt TV CEO said the main reason why he quit acting was how most of the producers decide to break a single movie into three to four parts just to get more money while they, the actors who play key roles in these movies are not given a fair share of it.
He, however, told Zionfelix that he will still be a cast of the “Efiewua” TV series and as such, people who would want to see him act can catch the weekly episodes on the TV screens.
Watch the video of Koo Fori stating that he has stopped acting below:
