VIDEO: Kweku Bany emerges winner of TV3 Mentor 2020

After 3 months of exciting performances, Kweku Bany has been crowned TV3 mentor 2020 Winner.
He takes over from last year’s winner, Optional King.
This year’s edition started with 16 contestants and 6 made it to the finals. These six are Hyndu, Lyte, Kweku Bany, Netty, Ayeyi and Semanhyia.
Kweku Bany wins #TV3Mentor2020, after this great performance.— Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) December 27, 2020
Watch again 🔥🔥🔥🔥@KwekuBany #OwnTheStage#TV3Mentor pic.twitter.com/IhQzHgJzfR
Two include Lyte And Hyndu were evicted after the first round of the finals.
That #TV3Mentor crowning moment.— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) December 27, 2020
Congratulations @KwekuBany. Well deserved 🎊🎉💃 #OwnTheStage pic.twitter.com/BiKu6IpdUi
Kweku Bany beat Ayeyi to emerge winner of TV3 Mentor 2020 with memorable performances including the crazy Stonebwoy’s people dey, to win the ultimate prize.