Video: My ex-husband Kwadwo Safo and I first met in a strip club - Juliet Ibrahim

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim says the first time she met her ex-husband Kwadwo Safo was in a strip club.
Kwadwo Safo is the son of Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo.
According to the actress in an interview on the Delay Show was asked whether Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo was right after all when he said he won’t approve that his son married her since she goes to the Strip Club to kiss ladies and more, she said, “No, he’s not justified. You know something? The first time my ex-husband saw me was in the strip club and so I was quite surprised when his dad didn’t wanna approve of our marriage in the sense that I’m a spoilt lady; I go to strip clubs and more”
