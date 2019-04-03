VIDEO: Patapaa unhappy after returning from European tour

Prime News in Ghana

By Richmond Thompson
Patapaa unhappy after returning from European tour
Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Patapaa is back from his European tour but refused to put a smile on not to talk of speaking to the media. 

Patapaa was having a successful Europe until a video popped up yesterday, April, 3 seeing him performed to a  crowd of just three people.

‘One-Corner’ hitmaker who was welcomed by few fans and some media personalities at the Kotoka International Airport on April, 3 was seen with a long face.

His manager said he’s very angry and it’s obvious because of how he was heavily mocked for performing in-front of only 3 fans.

Patapaa is yet to tell his fans what actually got on his nerves upon his arrival in Ghana after a successful European tour.

Watch the video below;

