VIDEO: Patapaa unhappy after returning from European tour

Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Patapaa is back from his European tour but refused to put a smile on not to talk of speaking to the media.
Patapaa was having a successful Europe until a video popped up yesterday, April, 3 seeing him performed to a crowd of just three people.
‘One-Corner’ hitmaker who was welcomed by few fans and some media personalities at the Kotoka International Airport on April, 3 was seen with a long face.
His manager said he’s very angry and it’s obvious because of how he was heavily mocked for performing in-front of only 3 fans.
Patapaa is yet to tell his fans what actually got on his nerves upon his arrival in Ghana after a successful European tour.
Watch the video below;