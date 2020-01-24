Video: The problem with Ghanaian men is they lie too much - Paulina Oduro

Ghanaian highlife musician, Paulina Oduro says the problem with Ghanaian men is that they lie too much.
The singer who is from Takoradi has not been married for some time but has three children.
Answering a question from Delay why she never settled with a Ghanaian man but has three children, one with a man from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines the second with a Jamaican and the third with Ghanaian based in Belgium, she said she is not attracted to them because they lie too much and are oppressive.
"Ghanaian men have to stop lying and be straight forward, that is why I am not attracted to them, they also like to control you. My father is a Ghanaian and this is something personal because I have a way I want to be treated".
Paulina Oduro is also an actress, talent show judge and stage performer.