VIDEO: Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay and other stars perform at the Kpoo Keke Easter jam

Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay and other stars wowed the audience at the Kpoo Keke Easter jam at the Obomeng high street market end on April 20, 2019.
The Easter season can never be completed without an Easter jam or concert to thrill Ghanaians, and as the years go by companies and event hubs continue to put their best into holding one that becomes the talk of the day.
On the night of Saturday, April 20, Liberty Industries Ventures held the Kpoo Keke Easter jam at the Obomeng high street market end in the Eastern Region.
The Kpoo Keke Easter jam was a success, as the assembled crowd were entertained with a mix of performances from some top artistes in Ghana.
The night was lit up by the billed artistes who performed some of their biggest hits, including Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Nkansah Lil Win, OV, and Nero X.
Watch their performance at the Kpoo Keke Easter jam below;