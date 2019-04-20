Photos + Videos: Stonebwoy's epic performance at the grand launch of Holy Trinity Spa Club and Lounge

The Holy Trinity Spa launched it’s Club and Lounge (The Holy Trinity Spa Club & Lounge) yesterday, Easter Friday night and it saw great performances from Stonebwoy and his signed act OV.
All party lovers who made their way to the newly opened club were entertained with great hits from “Top Skanka” hitmaker, Stonebwoy and 2019 MTN Hitmaker winner, OV.
The Holy Trinity Spa Club & Lounge located in Sogakope in the Volta region is currently Ghana’s only club facility which is built on Water. Yes! A club on Water!
Today, April 20, 2019, the Holy Trinity Spa will again be launching an Ultra-modern Commercial Cinema Facility (The Holy Trinity Spa Cinema) to make movie premiering more fun in Ghana. Time is from 10am-12pm.
The Holy Trinity Medical Centre and its Multi-Award Winning Health Tourism Subsidiary The Holy Trinity Spa, Ghana’s number one Spa and Health farm are all owned by millionaire Dr. Felix Kwaku Gamesu Anyah.
Check out some photos and videos from the grand launch last night:
