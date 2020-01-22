Emelia Brobbey's 'Odo Electric' causes uproar on social media

Emelia Brobbey has dropped another song titled 'Odo Electric' which features Wendy Shay.
The song has generated a lot of talks on Twitter.
The actress turned singer began trending at number three followed with Wendy Shay, who was featured on the song, following at number 6.
READ ALSO: I won't stop releasing songs - Emelia Brobbey to critics
Many said that having the singer’s voiced auto-tuned made ‘Odo Electric’ sound better than her first single ‘Fa Me Ko’.
READ ALSO: Video: I love it when you lick my backside - Emelia Brobbey
Others believe she has delivered on her promise to have her voice trained to improve on her voice.
Read more of the reactions below:https://publish.twitter.com/query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FSlay_QueenGh%2Fstatus%2F1219982801505792000&widget=Tweet