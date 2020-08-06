Video: Tracy Boakye apologizes after 'tearing' Mzbel apart

Kumawood actress Tracy Boakye has apologized to her fans after descending heavily on musician Mzbel.
The two squared off in a video battle and Tracy Boakye used some harsh words on Mzbel which many Ghanaians have condemned.
In a video posted online, the mother of two said she has really reflected and thought of her action and accepts she went too far, and for that reason, she pleads for forgiveness.
She asserted, many people are disappointed at her because of what she did and further explained that her action is as a result of bottling up alot of provocation by Mzbel hence her rant but all she can say to those who felt disappointed at her, is that she is deeply sorry and has cease fire.
However, she refused apologising to Mzbel and added that she still maintains her shots fired at her.
Watch video below