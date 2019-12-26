Videos : Rudeboy , others storm Sarkodie's Rapperholic 2019

The much anticipated Rapperholic 2019 The Unstoppable By Sarkodie happened yesterday at the Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference Center.
The annual concert hosted by multiple award-winning artiste Sarkodie was very exciting as this year’s edition falls in line with the Year of Return.
Sarkodie's delivered some serious rap punchlines whiles dancers exhibit their dancing prowess to the amazement of the crowd.
Rudeboy, a former member of now-defunct music group P-Square joined Sarkodie at the ‘Unstoppable’ edition of Rapperholic for a grand show as the two musicians performed ‘Happy’.
Produced by MOG, ‘Happy’, one of the songs on Sarkodie’s latest album ‘Black Love’ which features Rudeboy, has become the favorite of many hence, seeing the Nigerian perform the track with Sarkodie was a delightful moment for patrons.
Not only did they sing along amid loud cheers; virtually everyone in the auditorium brought out their phones to capture the performance and update their social media statuses.