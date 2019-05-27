Viral ‘Eventuarry’ taxi driver stuns in new photos

Mr. ‘Eventuarry’, a taxi driver from Takoradi who's contagious ‘money laughter’ has gained him fans from Ghana, Nigeria and beyond looks stunning in new photos with the pose like a model.
“You don know why is going on” if you haven’t seen the trending taxi driver from Takoradi, Well, Mr. ‘Eventuarry’ looks almost unrecognizable in these new photos.
The taxi driver often called ‘Eventuarry’ gained attention after videos of interactions with others which includes his funny laughter were uploaded on social media.
Looking clean and dapper in fashionable outfits, a popular fashion store on Instagram @walk_in_online released photos of Mr. Eventuarry serving lookings in their available clothing.
See the photos below.
