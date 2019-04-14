Watch: Abena Korkor drops naked video to announce her comeback

A former student of the University of Cape Coast(UCC), whose wild bedroom videos popped up on social media years back has dropped another eye-popping naked video on social media.
Abena Korkor after her viral videos online was said to be battling with Bi-Polar disorder which landed her in some unnecessary controversy in the past, she later received treatment and started a campaign to create awareness about Bi-Polar disorder.
Few days ago, she shared a video of her dancing to Cardi B ft Bruno Mars’s ‘Please Me’ and said that she wants to be herself without people thinking she’s a relapse.
Well, this is one of the many videos, she did to promote a nightie and some lingerie and she captioned “6 types of nightwear plus sized must have”
In one of the videos spotted, the pretty and well-endowed young lady who is spotted in an all-white lingerie dancing to ‘Girls like you’ by Maroon 5 which features Cardi B. She twerked with her huge backside and later went ‘default’ as she removed her bra and showed off her cute melons.
About Abena Korkor
In 2015, nu*de video and photos of Abena Korkor who was then vying for the position of UCC SRC president pooped up on social media. She stirred some serious conversation and debates on social media with the videos and photos.
But it turned out Abena Korkor has bipolar disorder and she is relapsed. That was what actually led her into leaking her own nu*de videos and photos on social media.
In October 2017, Nana Abena Korkor relapsed again and it was terrible. She made serious allegations that she is in a relationship with big personalities in Ghana and how they took advantage of her situation to have an affair with her.
Her second relapsed forced Ghanaians to finally pay attention to the dangers associated with Bipolar Disorder. She has since been on the low championing Bipolar campaign.