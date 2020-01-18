Watch Bosom P-Yung's first ever stage performance of 'Ataa Adwoa'

Bosom P-Yung has performed his viral song 'Ataa Adwoa' for the first time since he released it.
He performed the song during a function at the Ghana Police Headquarters in Accra.
'Ataa Adwoa' has gone viral, on what inspired him to compose a song chastising his ex-lover, the artiste who brings to the table a very unique style of singing and “swag” as seen in the video of his song says he was inspired by a heartbreak he suffered at the hands of an ex-lover.
Watch video below
Beside how he tells this fascinating story, the intriguing fashion and gestures implored in the video remain the most talked about part of P-Yung’s “Ataa Adwoa”.
He has earned a good number of lovers with some heavyweight names in the music industry including BET award winning rapper Sarkodie endorsing the Swedru based artiste.