Watching TV nowadays saddens me - Rama Brew

Veteran Ghanaian Actress Rama Brew says she’s saddened every time she watches television, especially with some of the content been aired now.
In an interview on GHOne TV, the ‘Home Sweet Home’ Actress described as “not normal” the kind of things that are shown on TV.
According to her, because there’s global appeal for sex and violence, the only content that TV stations are producing now are ones full of such scenes.
“I feel very sad because this is a generation that is being saturated by a lot of violence, sex and nothing positive.”
“Whether you’re watching the international news or listening to news within your own backyard, it’s not very pleasant for any child. Children are not being allowed to be children anymore.”
“It’s a global thing and it seems that sex and violence sell but how much of it are we going to continue allowing ourselves to absorb? Is it okay? It’s not normal ” she concluded.